Over 150 PDM activists for violating SOPs

Rawalpindi, Dec 7 : More than 150 activists, all from political parties that are part of the anti-government opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were booked for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented against the Covid-19 pandemic, the media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, police in Rawalpindi registered an FIR in the wake of a protest rally called by JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that began in front of the city’s Jamia Islamia Mosque and proceeded towards the Rawalpindi Press Club, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the FIR, the rally violated the incumbent SOPs and might result in spreading of the contagious disease.

Twelve people were directly nominated in the FIR, including JUI-F Rawalpindi chief Zia-ur-Rehman Amazai, who called the case as “coercive tactics to suppress the PDM”.

Sunday’s rally comes ahead of the alliance’s December 13 Lahore power show, which will be the final face-off between the government and opposition before a likely march towards capital Islamabad.

The PDM has been holding public rallies across Pakistan without permission from district authorities to hold them in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation.

The five earlier PDM rallies were held on October 16 in Gujranwala, October 19 in Karachi, October 25 in Quetta, November 22 in Peshawar and November 30 in Multan.

