Over 16.79 lakh issued domicile certificates in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 8:23 am IST
Jammu, Sep 15 : Over 16.79 lakh persons across 20 districts of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory have been issued domicile certificates till September 14, 2020.

As per the figures, a total of 21,13,879 lakh applied for the issuance of the certificates of which 16,79,520 were issued domicile documents till September 14.

The certificates issued include over 4.16 lakh in Kashmir division and 12.44 lakh in Jammu division.

Of the total 21,13,879 applications received till September 14 across the UT, over 2.70 lakh are pending, including 1.44 lakh in Jammu division and around 1 lakh in Kashmir division.

The figures also revealed that 19,571 West Pakistani refugees, 2,424 Balmiki community members and 765 Gorkha community members were also issued domicile certificates.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the UT was started in the last week of June. The application for the issuance of domicile certificates can be submitted at the tehsildar offices. Eligible persons can also apply online. The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

