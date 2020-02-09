Over 160 doctors take part in mega cricket league

A+ A-

Hyderabad: On this weekend Sunday, a fun cricket match has been started at Ramcharan Cricket Ground in Shamshabad. It saw 165 doctors come together to participate in a cricket league. The doctors got into 15 teams from Yashoda Hospitals, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, among other hospitals, and they had a blast.

MIGHTY SPORTS is hosting the “Doctors Cricket League” Season -7 from 9 February to 29 March every weekend that is Sunday at Ramcharan Cricket Ground, Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

The first match of DOCTORS CRICKET LEAGUE (DCL) shall be played between Yashoda Hospitals vs Rainbow Children’s Hospitals and the finals on 29 March 2020.

Srinivas CEO of Wealth organization graced the occasion as the chief guest and proceeded with the toss.

Toss was won by the Rainbow hospital and elected for batting and Yashoda hospitals took bowling.

“It also made for an offbeat gathering for the doctors to interact with each other and for their families as well. The umpires were selected among senior doctors, says Dr. Karthik from Yashoda Hospital.

“Normally a doctor’s life is very busy with hardly any time for sport. Doctors also usually meet under such different circumstances in hospitals. This cricket league happening from past few years gives them another meeting the ground where they had a chance to catch up and have fun, said Nanda Pandey, Co-Founder of Mighty Sports

Over 165 doctors from various hospitals divided into 15 teams will be participating in the cricket league every Sunday.

About Mighty Sports

The Doctors Cricket League Season 7 organized by Mighty Sports started the first match between Yashoda Hospital & Rainbow Children’s Hospitals on Sunday at Ramcharan Cricket Ground in Shamshabad.

Mighty Sports has been organizing the Doctors Cricket League every year for the Doctors of Hyderabad since 2013 and successfully completed four seasons so far.

Mighty Sports has also organized the first-ever National Doctors Cricket League in the month of October 2017.

SIASAT NEWS