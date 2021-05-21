Over 16,000 cases booked for lockdown violation: Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: As many as 16,000 cases have been booked against those flouting rules during the lockdown period, Cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar said on Friday. There are almost 5000 police officers from Cyberabad Police on the ground monitoring the lockdown situation, he added.

Speaking to the media, Sajjanar said “We will be more stringent hereafter. It is better for their safety no one ventures out unnecessarily”. The commissioner urged citizens to not to be careless during this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. “A lot of them suffering from mild symptoms of COVID 19 are taking it easy thinking that it might be some viral infection. I request all of you not to turn a blind eye towards any symptoms and get yourself checked,” he said.

Sajjanar announced that the Cyberabad police in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), is going to put an isolation ward. The CP, along with other senior police officials, was speaking after participating in the checking of movement of the vehicles and took a stock of lockdown implementation on Thursday and Friday.

The commissioner on Thursday toured Suchitra, Suchitra, Alwal, IG Statue, Golnaka X Roads, Allwyn Colony, Dhoolapally X Roads, Miyapur, BHEL, Lingampally, RC Puram, Taranagar, HUDA Colony, JP Nagar, Papireddy Colony, PJR Stadium, Rajiv Griha Kalpa and Old Hafeezpet.

The CP on Friday toured Bandlaguda Jagir, Balajinagar, and Bandlaguda petrol bunk.