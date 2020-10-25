Over 1700 challans issued on Dussehra for violating Covid norms

26th October 2020

New Delhi, Oct 25 : The Delhi Police issued over 1,793 challans on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra for violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said.

A total of 1,711 challans were issued to those who were found not wearing masks, 18 challans for spitting and 64 challans were issued to those found violating social distancing norms, according to the Delhi Police data.

A total of 1,793 challans have been issued for various violations till 4 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.

Citing the collective data, the Delhi Police said since June 1,54,26,561 challans have been issued for mask violation, 3,112 challans for spitting and 33,439 challans for violation of social distancing norms.

