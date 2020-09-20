Over 19,000 cases pending before NCLTs till July 31

New Delhi, Sep 20 : A total of 19,844 cases were pending before the National Company Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLT) various benches as of July 31, Parliament was informed on Sunday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that out of the total, over 12,000 cases were under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The minister also informed the house that a total of 320 posts of officers and staff have been created in the NCLT.

He, however, denied any plans to increase the strength of NCLT benches to address the impact of Covid-19 economic pressures.

The ‘e-court’ project is being implemented in all 16 benches of the NCLT, he said, adding that e-filing has been started in nine benches so far and it will be extended to the remaining benches also.

