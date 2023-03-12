Over 1k participate in Hyderabad’s first ever women-only run

Hyderabad: Over a thousand took part in the city’s first women-exclusive run, ‘I-Run’, that was held on Sunday as part of a three-day Business Women Expo 2023 at Hitex.

The event was held with the theme ‘I Run–Breaking Barriers’ on the last day of the Expo. The organisers informed that it was the biggest-ever Expo for women entrepreneurs and innovators with over 220 plus exhibitors from 15 states.

A total of 1,120 women participated with over 25% being first-timers. The event witnessed participation between 14 years and 76 years of age. The run was organised under three categories – 3kms, 5kms, and 10 kms.

“Most women shy away from taking part in runs due to household responsibilities. You can start running at any time of your life, with any level of fitness. Many women succumb to the perception that they can’t run or that they are not good at running. But, it doesn’t really matter. Running has the power to change lives,” said Arun, an organiser, adding the event will be held annually.