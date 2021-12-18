Over 1mn kids in danger as Lebanon crisis

Yukie Mokuo, the Unicef representative in Lebanon, said that children's safety and wellbeing are intricately connected to every pillar of a well-functioning society.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 18th December 2021 4:06 pm IST
Lebanon invites Russian companies to take part in Beirut port reconstruction: Minister
On 4 August 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon exploded, causing at least 218 deaths, 7,000 injuries, and US$15 billion in property damage, and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

Beirut: More than one million children in Lebanon are at serious risk of physical, emotional, or sexual violence, as Lebanese families struggle to cope with the deepening crisis, according to a new report released by the Unicef.

Dubbed ‘Violent beginnings: Children growing up in Lebanon’s crisis’, the report revealed that around 1.8 million children (more than 80 percent) are now experiencing multidimensional poverty, up from around 900,000 in 2019, and risk being forced into abuses such as child labour or child marriage to help their families make ends meet, reports Xinhua news agency.

Yukie Mokuo, the Unicef representative in Lebanon, said that children’s safety and wellbeing are intricately connected to every pillar of a well-functioning society.

MS Education Academy

Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said that the shocking figures of children subject to abuse and exploitation, and deprived of their basic rights, must be reversed.

The report noted that the UN in Lebanon is committed to protecting children from violence, abuse, and exploitation, and working with the government to strengthen protection services.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button