Over 2.2M litres of Zamzam water distributed at Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: Over 2.2 million bottles of Zamzam water were distributed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in Madinah, during the first quarter of the current Hijri year, which began on July 30, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to statistics by the Agency of the General Presidency of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, during the first quarter over 15,000 tons of Zamzam water was received, and the total amount of consumed water reached 13,128 tons.

The agency regularly tests filling points and takes random samples to ensure the safety of the water.

The Zamzam project was inaugurated in 2010 by the late King Abdullah to enable water distribution to pilgrims in the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.