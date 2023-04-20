Over 2.5M worshippers attend conclusion of Quran recitation at Grand Mosque

Riyadh: More than 2.5 million worshippers attended the completion of a Quran recitation on Wednesday, the 29th night of Ramzan, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, led the prayers at the Grand Mosque where more than two million faithful joined him in offering the prayers.

Leading the prayers, Sheikh Al-Sudais supplicated to Allah Almighty to forgive all Muslims on this blessed night and to save them from the fire of hell.

#فيديو_واس | عدسة "#واس" ترصد من سماء مكة كثافة المصلين والمعتمرين في بيت الله الحرام لأداء صلاة العشاء والتراويح وحضور ختم القرآن ليلة ٢٩ من رمضان.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/qqZH65nicI — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 20, 2023

He prayed for the protection of the Kingdom, its leaders and all Muslim countries from all harm, and the provision of security, safety and stability for them.

Worshipers crowded the Grand Mosque since the early hours of the day. All the floors and squares of the Grand Mosque were filled, and the rows of worshipers extended to the courtyards, roads, and streets leading to it.