Over 20 countries lift curbs for vaccinated travellers: IATA

New Delhi: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday said that more than 20 countries have wholly or partially lifted restrictions for Covid vaccinated travellers.



It applauded the growing number of countries making data and evidence-driven decisions to open their borders to vaccinated travellers.



“The latest data collected by IATA, including its ‘Timatic’ service, shows that more than 20 countries have wholly or partially lifted restrictions for vaccinated travellers.



“In cases where vaccination is not possible, access to quarantine-free travel should be provided through COVID-19 testing strategies based on widely available, free-of-charge tests,” said the IATA, which supports unrestricted access to travel for vaccinated travellers.



IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh said that Germany and at least 20 other countries have taken an important step forward in re-opening their borders to vaccinated travellers.



“A safe opening of borders to international travel is the goal. And scientific evidence and data such as that presented by RKI, ECDC and US CCDC should be the basis for the decision-making needed to achieve that,” he said.



“There is increasing scientific evidence that vaccination is not only protecting people but also dramatically reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This is bringing us closer to a world where vaccination and testing enables the freedom to travel without quarantine.”



