Over 200 new Covid cases in J-K

Published: 4th December 2021
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 202 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 3,37,646, while no death due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Eighty-eight of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 114 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 49 new cases, followed by 18 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,731 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,31,436, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,479, they said.

