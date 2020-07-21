Over 200 people fall prey to plasma donation con by Hyderabad man

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 21st July 2020 12:50 pm IST
Closeup of arrested hands with handcuffs
Closeup of arrested hands with handcuffs


Hyderabad:Perhaps in the first such instance of the crime during the current COVID-19 times, a 25 -year-old man was on Monday arrested here for allegedly cheating over 200 people by promising to donate plasma for Coronavirus patients and arranging drugs, police said.

Plasma therapy involves infusing blood from persons who have recovered from Coronavirus to the affected ones.

The accused decided to cash in on the demand for plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and also for anti- viral drugs, police said.

He would browse different social networking apps to find out those seeking plasma donors and contact them over phone by introducing himself as an individual having recovered from the viral attack and willing to donate plasma, a press release from the police said.

The accused would then request the person in need of the blood component to send some money for his transportation.

However, after getting the money through online payment apps, he would stop contacting them, police said.

Similarly, the accused alsocheated some people in the guise of arranging anti-viral drugs used for Covid-19 patients.

The issue came to light after one of the victims approached the police.

Source: IANS
Categories
HyderabadNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close