Over 2000 runners hit tracks in India’s first ever ‘Airport Run’

Hyderabad: The maiden ‘Hyderabad Airport Run’ organized by GMR led Hyderabad International Airport was a grand success today with over 2000 runners hailing from different parts of Hyderabad and across India including a few foreign nationals and many airport community members participating in the 5K and 10K categories. The run started with 10K at 5.15pm followed by 5 K at 5.30pm from the starting point at GMR Arena.

The run was flagged off by Mr SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) and other dignitaries from the airport community.

After the completion of the run, Mr. Kishore felicitated the winners of 10K run with medals and prizes. The first prize winners took home a medal, a winning trophy along with a prize amount of Rs. 30,000/. The first and second runners up were given a prize amount of Rs. 20000-/ and 10000/- respectively.

The audience gathering stood at nearly 4000 which included families and friends of the participants of the run.

Participants included many regular citizens from Hyderabad City, other parts of the country and members of the airport community such as CISF, Customs, Immigration, Airlines, Airport Concessionaires and employees of GHIAL.

The picturesque landscape of Hyderabad Airport was a befitting surrounding for an evening run that included amusement and leisure activities as well, making it a good way for families to spend a weekend. Hyderabad’s own Capricio band kept the audience hooked post the Run with peppy medleys of popular numbers and foot-tapping music.

The participants enjoyed the host of entertaining activities laid out at the venue, including a flea market, fun zone for children, food stalls with delectable dishes and other amusement activities.

Mr. SGK Kishore, CEO-GHIAL, said, “We are thrilled to host such a large gathering that includes over 2000 runners and their families and friends. The event which is unique in many ways was sketched to bond with all the stakeholders of the airport community and create a connect with the people of Hyderabad. We are thankful to all the participants, our sponsors and the dedicated organizers who made this possible. The success of this event encourages us to now make it an annual feature.”

In a first of its kind, on this occasion, the airport also opened its doors for registered participants, from the early bird registrants who were given a unique tour of the facilities like Aircraft MRO (Maintenance Repair & Overhaul), Flight Simulation Centre and Flight Kitchens, which was well received.

