Over 23,000 idols immersed in Thane during Ganesh Chaturthi

As per the official report, 34,285 idols were immersed last year

By Mansoor Published: 2nd September 2020 5:24 pm IST
Ganesh idol immersion carried out in artificial ponds in Maharashtra

Thane: Over 23,000 idols were immersed in Maharashtra’s Thane city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which was celebrated in a subdued manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a civic official said on Wednesday.

There has been a 38 per cent decrease in immersions compared to last year when 37,060 idols were immersed during the 10-day festival that culminated on Tuesday, the official said.

As per the official report, 34,285 household idols were immersed last year, while 21,611 were immersed this year.

Similarly, 957 idols from public pandals were immersed last year, while only 260 were immersed this year, the report stated.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and the state government had appealed to people to immerse idols at their homes and inside pandals considering the viral outbreak.

Source: PTI
READ:  Researchers develop fast, accurate, low-cost COVID-19 test
Categories
Mumbai News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close