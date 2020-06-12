Over 250 overseas students appeal for scholarship reimbursement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s promise to fully fund free higher education abroad for students from backward communities is currently experiencing speed bumps. The 2018 batch of students allege that their second installment fees of August to December are pending. Meanwhile, the 2019 batch are still waiting for their scholarship amount between January to July to be awarded.

More than 250 students abroad are facing difficulty in paying their fees. The students complain that their universities are constantly asking them for fees as online classes have already started.

Umaraiz, currently studying in America said, “I am doing my post-graduation here. We are waiting for the money to be released by the government from very long. Our universities are constantly pressurising us for the fees.”

“We request the government to release our fees. Moreover, due to the pandemic and lockdown we are not even able to work,” he added.

