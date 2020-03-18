Over 250 stranded Indians in Iran reportedly infected with COVID

New Delhi: As per the list reportedly prepared by doctors who went to Iran from India, more than 250 Indians are infected by COVID-19.

Indians stuck in Iran’s Qom

These Indians are stuck in Iran’s Qom since February due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. They were the part of the delegation of over 800 persons from Kargil, Ladakh.

It may be mentioned that India had sent a team of doctors to conduct coronavirus tests on the Indians in Iran.

A lawyer from Kargil, Haji Mustafa confirmed that his relative is among those who are infected with the virus. He alleged that official negligence has worsened the crisis.

Citing the reason for his allegation, he said that persons who were tested positive were not properly isolated thereby exposing other delegation members to the deadly virus.

Statement by External Affairs Ministry officials

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry officials on Tuesday said they cannot confirm whether more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the virus but acknowledged that they were aware of such a list of people being circulated.

At the daily inter-ministerial press briefing on coronavirus on Tuesday evening, MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi was asked several times about Indians in Iran testing positive.

“Of course in a situation like that, you will find some positive cases among the Indian pilgrims given the extensive spread of virus in Iran.

“Rest assured that every care is being taken by mission in cooperating and coordinating with the government of Iran for safety of Indians there. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them,” Ravi told reporters.

“Cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus and whether the list that is being circulated is authentic or not,” he said in response to a question about media reports claiming that more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the virus.

He, however, said that it was not possible that all the tests of the Indian pilgrims would have come out negative as they were located in Qom.