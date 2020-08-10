Over 2,500 Jharkhand cops test positive for coronavirus

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 8:14 pm IST
Ranchi, Aug 10 : At least 2,565 Jharkhand police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, the state police headquarter said in a statement on Monday.

“The 2,565 police personnel infected with the virus include one SP and ASP-rank officials, six DSPs, 25 Inspectors, 152 Sub-Inspectors, 217 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, four higher level Clerks, 178 Constables, 1,865 Jawans and Drivers, 54 Fourth Grade employees and 56 Home Guards”, the statement said.

Of the infected personnel, 887 have recovered and have been discharged. The Police department has so far reported six Covid deaths.

The police headquarters has asked all police personnel to take the necessary precautions against the pandemic.

Jharkhand reported its first Covid case on March 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

