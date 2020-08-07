Over 252 people’s plasma saved 400 lives of COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: On Friday, Cyberabad Police, in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), felicitated 252 Plasma yodhas/plasma warriors who donated plasma to 400 recipients after their recovery from COVID-19 through plasma donate website.

This plasma donations were done as the SCSC launched an online link recently called donateplasma.scsc.in which was developed to connect the plasma donors and recipients on one platform. This online platform link shall ensure that all the plasma donors are registered and a database is maintained. The request registered are flashed to all donors registered by notifications immediately.

The Cyberabad Commissionerate has started various awareness campaigns on plasma donation through video clip and quotations banners.

Speaking on the occasion, Actor Chiranjeevi said, “Plasma is the only solution till the vaccine was invented. Plasma Donation is the Sanjeevani to Critical COVID patients. People should be aware on importance of plasma donation in the current situation.” He requested all the recovered persons to come forward and support. He hopes that people should fear corona. Plasma donation should outweigh corona cases.

He requested all the COVID-19 warriors who have fought the virus successfully and who were symptomatic should come forward to donate Plasma. Their 500 ml Plasma will save three persons and bring happiness to families. Three needy persons will get RBC, Plasma, Platelets. One can recover the plasma with in 72 hours.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said that it is a proud moment to felicitate these Yodhas who saved lives of patients and also thanked their family members for support and encouragement. “To help everyone in crisis time is our culture,” he state. With the inspiration of blood donation drive, the Plasma donation drive started in Cyberabad. Plasma donation is a social responsibility. The plasma donors services are equal to God. Commissioner requested public to come forward and donate plasma and Plasma donation is a social responsibility.

The Commissioner alerted everyone regarding plasma donation fraudsters. Fraudsters are fooling innocent people in the name of plasma donations. The CP warned the people who are cheating others in the name of plasma donors and asked the public to report to the number 9490617444.

SCSC General secretary Krishna Yedula said that till now Cyberabad police collected thousands of people database of donors. It is not so easy to match the blood of donors and recipient. Cyberabad Police formed separate teams and coordinating each other to categorize blood groups and help the needy people. The Cyberabad COVID control room is getting daily requests for blood and plasma requirement. The people who recovered from positive symptoms to negative symptoms should donate plasma and save other lives.

Cyberabad Police and SCSC are conducting regualr blood/Plasma donation drives across Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad.

For plasma donation register at https://donateplasma.scsc.in/ . Contact: 9000257058, 9490617440