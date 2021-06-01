Over 2,700 expat teachers to be replaced by Omanis

Muscat: The Kingdom of Omani announced on Sunday to Oman-ise the teaching profession and replace expat teachers with Omanis, local media reported.

The Oman ministry of education has announced that 2,733 expatriate teachers will be replaced by nationals in various schools in Oman.

The education sector is one of the most populous areas for Indian expats, including Malayalees. The plan is to dismiss existing expatriates and hire Oman teachers from the start of the new academic year, 2021-2022.

“The names of new teachers at the ministry will be announced ahead of July 2021, following completion of the relevant administrative processes related to their hiring,” Gulf News quoted an official at the ministry of education.

“The number of teacher appointments made will continue to increase, up to the beginning of the new academic year, as there are replacements that need to be made in many specialised areas of teaching.”

The ministry of education’s efforts to fill expatriate teaching jobs with Omanis come as part of a broader effort to Omanize more roles.

To this, the ministry of labor going to held a joint meeting on Friday with the general managers of human resources in various government institutions to devise methods. To employ more citizens in various sectors of the labor market.

The meeting aims to set a timetable in terms of goals and deadlines for replacing expatriate workers with the local workforce, as well as enabling the employment of workers on temporary contracts, in line with the needs of the organizations.

Last week, Kingdom of Oman’s majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on has directed the country’s government to quickly implement operational initiatives by employing 32,000 job opportunities during this year.

The move is continuous efforts made by the concerned authorities to employ Omani youth in public and private sector institutions.

Earlier this week, in order to provide job opportunities for locals, Oman has announced a new fee for work permits for expats who are employed in upper and intermediate occupations including technical and specialized professions.