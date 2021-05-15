Over 3.26 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 deaths reported in India in 24 hrs



New Delhi: Witnessing a decline, India on Saturday reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,890 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In the past 23 days, India’s daily COVID-19 tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for 17 days.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh COVID-19 deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,43,72,907 with 36,73,802 active cases and 2,66,207 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,53,299 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,04,32,898 being cured from COVID-19 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,04,57,579 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 11,03,625 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID-19. Of these 16,93,093 samples were tested on Friday.