Over 3.4L aspirants writes JEE Main in 3 days: Education Minister

New Delhi: A total of 3,43,958 aspirants have appeared for JEE Main, out of the total 4,58,521 registered candidates, in the three days when the examination was held.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce this attendance and stated, “Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for JEE Main. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create Aatma Nirbhar Bharat despite COVID-19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students’ careers are not affected.”

Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for #JEEMain. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create #AatmaNirbharBharat despite #Covid_19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected. pic.twitter.com/oWUlPLQC4z — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 3, 2020

Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting these entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 and will continue till September 6.

On the first day of JEE Main BArch and B Planning paper on September 1, 54.67 attendance was registered. The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, which were held on September 2 and 3 recorded 81.08 per cent and 82.14 per cent attendance respectively.

This exam is held for undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. The top scorers will then have to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

Supreme Court on JEE/NEET

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE Main and NEET 2020 entrance examinations scheduled to be held in September.

Pointing out that “life has to go on” despite COVID-19, the SC Bench said, “Life cannot be stopped”. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all… Are students ready to waste one whole year? Education should be opened up. COVID may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait for another year? Do you know what the loss to the country and peril to the students is?”

Kolkata: A students wearing a face shield, masks and gloves wait to enter an examination centre to appear for the JEE entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

Kolkata: A students undergoes thermal screening as she enters an examination centre to appear for the JEE entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

New Delhi: A student undergoes thermal screening as she enters an examination centre to appear for the JEE 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

