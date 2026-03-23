Over 3.75 lakh Indians have returned safely: PM Modi on Middle East conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 23, said that over 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India from the Middle East, including 1,000 from Iran, and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to provide every possible assistance to those in need.

Speaking about the conflict in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that it is also important for India as “approximately one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries.”

“The number of Indian crew members on commercial ships in the seas is also very high. Due to these various reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater,” he said.

Speaking about the steps taken by the Centre to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians affected by the conflict, PM Modi said, “Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance. I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most Middle Eastern countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians.”

“Unfortunately, during this period, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured. In such difficult times, families are provided with the necessary support. The injured are being ensured the best possible treatment. All our missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians — whether they are workers or tourists who have gone there. Every possible assistance is being provided to all,” he added.

In Gulf countries, he said the number of students studying in Indian schools is high, and in view of the conflict, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the scheduled Class 10 and 12 examinations in all such Indian schools.

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Energy imports rose from 27 to 41 nations: Modi

Modi stated that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted oil and gas supplies, while emphasising that India has diversified its energy imports, unlike in previous instances, and will continue sourcing from wherever possible.

“Initially, India imported energy needs such as crude oil, LNG, and LPG from 27 countries. Now, it imports energy from 41 countries,” he said.

“India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth,” he said.

In the last decade, he said that India has prioritised storage of crude oil for times of crisis and today, the country has a strategic petroleum reserve of more than 53 lakh metric tonnes. He mentioned that the work is underway to create reserves of more than 64 lakh metric tonnes. The reserves held by Indian oil companies are separate, he said.