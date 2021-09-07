Over 30 bodies of Houthi rebels pulled from frontline in Marib

Sana’a: Altogether 32 bodies of Yemen’s Houthi rebel fighters were pulled from a frontline in the country’s Marib province on Tuesday, according to a medic from neighboring province of al-Bayda.

“The bodies were pulled from Marib’s southwestern district of Rahabah and brought to a health facility in al-Bayda’s district of Rada’a,” the medic told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

“They would be sent to their villages in the northern provinces of Amran, Saada and Hajjah for burial,” he said.

Last week, the Houthis advanced into al-Kulah, the center town of Rahabah district, after deadly fighting with the government troops.

Fighting in the western part of Marib is still ongoing, according to military sources.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.