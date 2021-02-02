Over 300 suspended home guards urge TS govt to allot back their duties

Hyderabad: A year after the Telangana high court directed the government to cancel the suspensions of house guards, around 350 home guards of Telangana state police who faced suspension from their duties in 2019 urged the government to give back their duties.

The suspended guards approached the Telangana high court in 2019, which directed the government to set aside the suspensions and take them after medical fitness tests.

“It has been almost year that the Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana high court passed a judgment yet government has not taken back a single home guard,” said a suspended home guard.

‘Home Guards’ is a voluntary force to assist the police. These home guards were dismissed from their services over petty issues in 2019.

Another suspended home guard (41) said that the Telangana government asked all home guards to run 800 meters for a physical test. “We have been in service for 10 to 15 years and crossed the age of 40 years. It is impractical and unfair,” he said.

“The high court asked for a medical fitness test but senior police officials opted for physical test which is a violation of HC orders,” a home guard alleged.

Another home guard who was called for the physical test by the senior police officials, while running for 800 meters test he got an heart attack.

The guards also alleged that few of them attended medical test were subjected to unparlimentary behavior and language by the senior police officials, who were deputed to conduct tests.

Many suspended and dismissed home guards of Telangana State Police brought their issue to the notice of social activist and spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan Khalid. Khan assured them that he will raise their issue with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and help them in getting their job back.