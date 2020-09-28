Over 3,000 vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow

Moscow, Sep 28 : More than 3,000 people in Moscow have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the media has reported.

“More than 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. None of them have problems. People feel good,” Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, told Rossiya 1 TV channel on Sunday.

“I myself went through this vaccination procedure and you see — nothing happened to me, although several months have already passed”.

More than 60,000 people have applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

“Several thousand people have passed the required medical tests to be registered as potential candidates for carrying out the tests,” Sobyanin said.

The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines.

On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, have also agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.

“On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic,” said a statement from the fund.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said that the deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.