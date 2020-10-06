Over 30,000 graduates applied for the upcoming MLC elections

Hyderabad: As many as 34.514 graduates have applied for the upcoming Member of Legislative council (MLC) elections in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar. In less a month over 30,000 people have applied, stated the press release.

GHMC additional commissioner said that 178 people have been appointed as designated officers so that all eligible graduates are available to all to register as voters.

The graduate MLC constituencies include Wanaparthy, , Nagarkarnul, Narayanapet, Jogulamba Gadwall, Ranga Reddy, Vicarrabad, Medchal- Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

He said they were taking Form-18 claims from the graduates and examining them. Eligible graduates can also file their voter claims online at http://www.ceotelangana.nic.in under Form-18. Electoral Registration Officer S. Pankaj said that the Tahsildars, who have been appointed as designated officers, will submit their claims to the Deputy Commissioners by November 6.

All eligible graduates should register to vote through the form- 18 by November 6.

