Over 34 lakh affected by Bihar floods as Ganga rises

Patna: The Bihar flood situation worsened as over 34 lakh people across 13 districts have been affected, with the authorities sounding an alert in downstream areas after the water level of the Ganga crossed the “flood mark” at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

A small boat capsized in a flood-hit area of Kharik Raghopur in Bhagalpur district this morning. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel rescued all 10 people aboard the boat, officials said.

Floods have affected around 34.31 lakh people across 480 gram panchayats in 13 districts of Bihar, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Khagaria and Munger.

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Around 29.13 lakh people have been impacted by floods as overflowing rivers inundated large swathes in 13 districts on Monday.

According to the Bihar Meteorological Service Centre, the state has recorded 79.6 mm of rainfall in September so far, which is 31 per cent above normal.

The Disaster Management Department in a statement said, “The Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur recorded 36.80 metres at 8 am on September 8, surpassing its previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 36.75 metres recorded on August 17, 2021. The trend, however, remains stable.

Patna: An aerial view shows the partially submerged Punpun area following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: People wade through floodwaters as their houses remain partially submerged at Punpun following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Several rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Budhi Gandak, Ganga, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra, are flowing above danger levels at multiple locations.

The water levels of the Gandak river at Dumriaghat and Hajipur, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger are flowing above the danger level.

“A total of 432 community kitchens are currently being operated in various districts for flood-affected people. In addition, 14 relief camps are also being run, where arrangements have been made for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential services,” the statement said.

So far, around 1.29 lakh polythene sheets and approximately 22,900 dry ration packets have been distributed among flood-affected people.

A total of 1,832 boats are being operated to facilitate evacuation and transportation. So far, 3,142 quintals of animal fodder have also been distributed, the Disaster Management Department said.

As far as the discharge of water from major barrages in the state is concerned, the statement said the Gandak Barrage recorded a discharge of 1,04,400 cusecs at 10 am on Tuesday, with the trend remaining stable. The highest discharge recorded so far this year was 2,24,000 cusecs on July 14.

The discharge at Kosi Barrage stood at 1,69,985 cusecs at 10 am, with the trend showing a decline. Its highest discharge so far this year was 2,55,425 cusecs on July 20.

Altogether 27 SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts for rescue operations.