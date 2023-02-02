Over 340 mobile phones recovered in 2.5 months from Delhi jails

New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons department has recovered over 340 mobile phones from inside jails in the last two-and-a-half months, an official said on Thursday.

Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal told reporters that the jail authorities recovered 348 mobile phones in two-and-a-half months.

On Wednesday, the jail authorities conducted a raid in jail number 3 and seized 18 mobile phones and chargers. In the last over two months, the jail authorities have seized 348 mobile phones.

“The jail superintendents have started conducting raids after developing intelligence inside the prisons. Through this, the criminal world is now getting a strong message,” Baniwal said.