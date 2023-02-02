Over 340 mobile phones recovered in 2.5 months from Delhi jails

On Wednesday, the jail authorities conducted a raid in jail number 3 and seized 18 mobile phones and chargers. In the last over two months, the jail authorities have seized 348 mobile phones.

Published: 2nd February 2023
New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons department has recovered over 340 mobile phones from inside jails in the last two-and-a-half months, an official said on Thursday.

Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal told reporters that the jail authorities recovered 348 mobile phones in two-and-a-half months.

“The jail superintendents have started conducting raids after developing intelligence inside the prisons. Through this, the criminal world is now getting a strong message,” Baniwal said.

