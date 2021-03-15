Over 34,000 suspects nabbed in China for food-related crimes

Beijing, March 15 : Police in China nabbed more than 34,000 suspects while handling 19,000 food-related criminal cases in a crackdown that started in May 2020, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Monday.

The monetary value involved in the cases amounted to 16.3 billion yuan ($2.51 billion), the Ministry said, adding that more than 9,500 crime dens had been demolished and over 3,100 criminal groups were busted during the period, reports Xinhua news agency.

The MPS launched the “Kunlun 2020” operation in May, targeting violations of food and drug safety laws, intellectual property rights, among others.

During the operation, police also dealt with more than 4,600 cases and detained over 10,000 suspects for jeopardising drug safety.

Besides, about 8,600 cases related to crimes involving counterfeiting and rights infringement had been solved.

