Over 35000 cases of monkeypox detected globally: WHO

WHO chief said that most of monkeypox cases are being reported from Europe and the Americas

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th August 2022 8:13 am IST
China tightens measures to prevent import of monkeypox virus
Representative Image

Geneva: More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 92 countries and territories, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the media briefing on monkeypox, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, which is a 20 per cent increase over the previous week.

“More than 35,000 cases of #monkeypox have now been reported to WHO, from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths. Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20 per cent increase over the previous week, which was also 20 per cent more than the week before,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The WHO chief also said that most of the monkeypox cases are being reported from Europe and the Americas -among men who have sex with men.

“Almost all (monkeypox) cases are being reported — from Europe and the Americas -among men who have sex with men, underscoring the importance for all countries to design and deliver services and info tailored to these communities that protect the health, human rights and dignity,” he said.

According to Dr Demetre Daskalakis, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official working on the monkeypox response, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but people who have tested positive in the US had some level of sexual activity. That can include penetrative encounters as well as oral sex, CNN reported.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button