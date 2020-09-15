Over 37,000 migrant workers return back to Telangana in search of work

Hyderabad: Amid COVID–19 pandemic as many as three lakh migrants have waved off from the city back to their home town which they felt was more secured. Furthermore, the immigration was also due to the imposed lock down which was followed by no work and no pay.

However, workers who moved back and forth across the country during the lock down saw as many as 37,050 of them returning back to Telangana. They have all returned back after the relaxations given by the government, which unable many to find some work and livelihood back.

In the neighboring Andhra Pradesh, this number was 32,571, the Lok Sabha was informed in a written reply by Union labour minister Santosh Kumar Ganwar. The minister said Uttar Pradesh saw the biggest return of such guest workers with 3249638 returning home, followed by Bihar with 1500612 Bengal with 1384693 and Rajasthan with 1308130 going back to their homes in the wake of the shutdown of factories, construction activity and other employment avenues during the lockdown.

According to experts, the return of the migrants to their home states had led to spread of COVID, which was initially a purely urban phenomenon, to rural areas in the country. The disease now covered almost the entire country