Saudi: Jeddah airport serves over 4.4 million Umrah pilgrims

During the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the King Abdulaziz International Airport handled more than 4.4 million passengers.

The Jeddah Airports Company declared the peak Umrah season operation as a success, for this year 1444 AH (2023)

By adopting the operational plan for the Umrah season earlier this year, Jeddah Airports increased its readiness to accommodate the anticipated large numbers of people arriving to perform Umrah through the airport terminals during Ramadan.

The terminals were facilitated with the best equipped to provide passengers with a seamless travel experience by offering the best services at the highest levels of performance, Ayman Aboabah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co said.