Saudi: Jeddah airport serves over 4.4 million Umrah pilgrims

During the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the airport handled more than 4.4 million passengers.

Photo of Sayima Sayima|   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 9th May 2023 8:31 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Children can now obtain permits to enter Makkah, Madinah mosques
Representative Image

During the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the King Abdulaziz International Airport handled more than 4.4 million passengers.

The Jeddah Airports Company declared the peak Umrah season operation as a success, for this year 1444 AH (2023)

Also Read
Saudi visa issuance process goes digital; Applicants must visit VFS centre

By adopting the operational plan for the Umrah season earlier this year, Jeddah Airports increased its readiness to accommodate the anticipated large numbers of people arriving to perform Umrah through the airport terminals during Ramadan.

MS Education Academy

The terminals were facilitated with the best equipped to provide passengers with a seamless travel experience by offering the best services at the highest levels of performance, Ayman Aboabah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co said.

Tags
Photo of Sayima Sayima|   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 9th May 2023 8:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button