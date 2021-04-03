Over 400 sanitation workers get masks, PPE kits in Charminar

Hyderabad: Over 400 sanitation workers in Charminar on Saturday received protective gear including face masks, face shields and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

The initiative was taken up by Ixora FM group, a city-based startup, in collaboration with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

After handing over 400 PPE kits to sanitation workers, staff of Ixora FM also honoured the workers who were in the frontline ensuring that the iconic Charminar remained clean.

“The entire society was indebted to these COVID warriors who were performing their duty diligently without any fear,” said Krishna Chaitanya, one of the directors of Ixora FM, speaking on the occasion.

Rakesh, sanitation department head at the startup, said that they have rewarded sanitation workers with protection gear gifts like bags, sarees, ration kits and book for their children to recognize their work.

The sanitation workers took a pledge to ensure that they will perform their duties responsibly.

These workers were also provided awareness and training on cleaning standards, steps to be taken before taking up the cleaning, he added.

The startup has taken up mission ‘Hamara Charminar – Swachh Charminar’ to keep the area of the historic structure neat and clean. Hundreds of sweeping, sanitation staff were appointed under initiative, who toiled even during COVID-induced lockdown.