Over 4000 candidates from the country enrolled for Indian Army recruitment

Hyderabad: As many as 4,114 candidates from all over India were enrolled for recruitment after submitting the COVID-19 negative report to India Army recruitment on Monday.

The selected candidates will undergo a physical fitness test and medical examination in the coming days.

The Indian Army recruitment rally under unit headquarters quota commenced on 4 January 2021 at EME Centre in Secunderabad.

It is being held for registration of recruitment rally from 19 Jan 2021 to 17 February 2021 for Soldier Technician (Aviation), Soldier Technician, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman and outstanding sportsmen (Open Category).

According to the army officials, the rally got a good response from the youth who participated in the recruitment process.

The rally is being held while taking COVID-19 precautions and candidates were admitted only after carrying out thermal screening and submitting a COVID negative certificate, said an army officer.

The drive is being organized as per the existing rules and regulations with transparency while civil administration and police are providing necessary support for crowd control and traffic management on the main road, he said.