Over 47k sampled for Covid-19 testing in Beijing

Beijing, Jan 19 : Beijing’s Daxing district has sampled over 470,000 people for nucleic acid tests as part of an extensive testing campaign against the novel coronavirus in the wake of new confirmed cases, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The testing, launched by the district on Monday, is expected to cover about 522,000 people in the Tiangongyuan sub-district, where the new cases were detected, as well as its surrounding areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

After two new cases were reported on Sunday in the Ronghui residential compound, Daxing has implemented closed-off management on the compound and conducted epidemiological investigations and nucleic acid testing on all residents in the compound.

It has also set up 68 locations for the wider sampling in the area.

As of Monday, a total of three new confirmed cases were reported in the Ronghui residential compound, according to the local health commission.

