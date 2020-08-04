Over 50 killed, 2,500 injured in Beirut blasts (Lead)

Published: 5th August 2020
Beirut, Aug 5 : Over 50 people have been killed and around 2,500 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan has been quoted as saying.

The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. – local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages, Xinhua reported.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Lebanon is an afflicted nation while urging other countries to help Lebanon in overcoming the repercussions of the disastrous explosions.

Primary information revealed that Ammonium Nitrate stored in a warehouse at the Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

“Customs’ authorities must be asked about the reasons behind storing such chemical materials at Port of Beirut,” Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said.

Meanwhile, Diab declared Wednesday a national mourning day for the victims of the explosions.

