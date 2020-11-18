Over 50 monkeys poisoned to death in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 18 : In a shocking act, unknown persons poisoned more than 50 monkeys to death in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

The bodies of the monkeys were stuffed in gunny bags and thrown on a hillock near Sanigapuram village. Many of the monkeys killed were babies.

The incident came to light when the villagers complained of stink and alerted the police. The forest officials also reached the hillock and to their utter shock, found highly decomposed bodies of monkeys. They believe that the animals were killed five to six days ago.

The forest officials with the help of police began an inquiry into the incident. District Forest Officer P. Krishnamacharyulu said they never came across such atrocities on simians.

As the bodies were highly decomposed, a post-mortem examination could not be conducted. The forest personnel cremated the bodies.

Mahabubad district is known for monkey menace. The officials believe that the monkeys could have been poisoned to death for destroying crops.

Some of the monkeys are also suspected to have died of electrocution. Farmers electrify the fencing of their fields to protect the crops from animals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.