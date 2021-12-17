Over 50 percent of students fail in Inter first year exam

Hyderabad: After the release of inter first year exam results on Thursday, it was found that more than 50 percent of the students who had appeared in the examination have failed to clear it.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted the exams from October 25 to November 3. Earlier, they were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and the students were promoted to inter second year.

Out of 459242 students who had appeared in the exam, 224012 have passed it. The students who have failed in the exam will have to give inter first year exams in the month of March-April 2022.

Students who want to seek a recounting of marks need to submit their application along with a fee of Rs. 100 per paper. Those who want to avail scanned copy-cum-re-verification of answer book can register applications by paying an online fee of Rs. 600 per paper. The last date for registration is December 22.

TSBIE blamed

Due to the pandemic, the TSBIE and college managements had arranged online classes.

Speaking to siasat.com, Syeda Ishrat, a student who had written the exams told that it was very difficult to understand the lessons through online classes.

Parents of the students who failed the examination have blamed the TSBIE for conducting the examination in the middle of the pandemic. They alleged that the board has unnecessarily built additional pressure on students despite promoting them to inter second year.

Although TSBIE had reduced the inter syllabus to 70 percent, the teachers alleged that it was difficult to cover the syllabus despite reducing it. They said that the number of academic days was few.