Over 500 IS terrorists surrender in Al-Hasakah after prison break: SDF

Damascus: Up to 550 terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after the Al-Sina’a prison break in the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah, the SDF reported on Tuesday.

“The number of surrendered terrorist mutineers in al-Sina’a prison has risen to 550 terrorists, following another 250 terrorist mutineers were forced to surrender themselves this morning when our forces conducted thorough and precise raids on a building where the terrorist mutineers were barricaded,” the statement said.

The SDF reported on Monday that 300 IS fighters were captured after several incursions conducted by its militants into buildings where the terrorists were entrenched.

Furthermore, the SDF carried out security and military operations aimed at liberating the prison staff captured by the IS rebels. By Tuesday, 23 personnel have been rescued, according to the SDF.

On January 20, IS fighters attacked Al-Sina’a prison in Al-Hasakah used by the SDF for the confinement of captured terrorists. The assault spurred deadly clashes between the SDF and IS militants, many terrorists managed to escape while others barricaded at the prison sites while holding prison hostages.

Over 10,000 soldiers have been mobilized to fight militants, assisted by military equipment of the US-led international coalition. Ongoing clashes have already forced more than 3,000 people to flee their homes in Al-Hasakah. On Tuesday, the UN human rights watchdog expressed concerns over the safety of the civilians residing in the city.

According to the SDF, preliminary data shows that 27 SDF soldiers and 175 terrorists have been killed in the hostilities.