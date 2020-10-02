Over 500 S.Korean students infected with Covid-19 since May

Seoul, Oct 2 : More than 500 South Korean students have been infected with the novel coronavirus since May, it was announced by a lawmaker on Friday.

Citing Education Ministry data, Representative Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party said in a statement that total number of confirmed cases among kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school students between May 20 and September 25 stood at 561, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In terms of region, capital Seoul had the largest number of student infections, with 195, followed by Gyeonggi province and Daegu city, with 182 and 22, respectively.

Of the total number of patients, 473 have been treated and discharged from hospitals, while 88 remain in quarantine in hospitals.

On Friday, South Korea reported 63 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 23,952, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily new cases remained below the 100 mark for the second consecutive day, following the previous day’s 77 infections, Yonhap quoted the KDCA as saying.

The country also registered one new fatality, raising the death toll to 416.

