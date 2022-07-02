Over 542,000 passengers to pass through Kuwait airport during Eid break

Abu Dhabi: Over 542,000 passengers are expected to pass through Kuwait International Airport during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday, between July 7 and July 16, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The Kuwait General Administration of Civil Aviation Yousef Al-Fawzan said in a statement, that the total number of incoming and outgoing flights to and from Kuwait Airport during the mentioned period will reach about 3,484 flights.

The number of flights arriving in Kuwait during this period will reach 1,737, carrying about 285,155 passengers while over 1,747 will depart the country carrying 257,006 travellers.

Al-Fawzan further stated that the highest operating destinations are Cairo, Dubai, Istanbul, Doha and Jeddah, stressing the readiness of the administration in all its operational sectors for the Eid Al Adha holiday in general and the summer season in particular.

542,161 راكب إجمالي عدد المسافرين خلال إجازة عيد الأضحى pic.twitter.com/JG2wTIgxuq — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) June 30, 2022

The Kuwait Council of Ministers had decided to suspend work in all ministries, government agencies, public authorities and institutions, from Sunday, July 10, until Thursday, July 14, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, and work will resume on July 17.