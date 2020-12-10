Over 5K new Covid cases push Argentina’s tally to 1,475,222

Buenos Aires, Dec 10 : Argentina has reported 5,303 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,475,222, the Ministry of Health said.

Health officials said that 213 more patients died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 40,222.

As many as 1,311,488 more patients have recovered, Xinhua reported.

Buenos Aires province has registered a total of 631,466 infections, or 42.8 per cent of the national total.

Nicolas Kreplak, the province’s Deputy Minister of Health, called on residents to “avoid meetings in closed spaces” and maintain social distancing.

