Over 5L beneficiaries inoculated in 5 days: B’desh Health ministry

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Feb 12 : Nearly 5,42,309 beneficiaries in Bangladesh have received Covid-19 vaccine shots in merely five days, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the fifth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, the centres witnessed 2,04,540 beneficiaries turning up to receive the shot. So far, over 1 million people have registered for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday reported five more Covid-19 deaths, the lowest in 282 days, taking the cumulative toll to 8,253, said Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh.

With 404 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally has reached 5,39,975 in the country, Sultana told IANS, adding that the total recoveries have touched 4,86,393 with the discharge of 422 patients from various facilities.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, a civil surgeon in Chittagong district, told IANS: “People should get the jab to contain the spread of coronavirus. There are sufficient numbers of law enforcers and volunteers to control the situation at the vaccine booths.”

Rajib Palit, Assistant Director of Chittagong Medical College Hoapital (CMCH), said they had received an overwhelming response from the people.

Bangladesh health officials said that to make the treatment facilities available to Covid-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round-the-clock service across the country.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Friday said that they are now in close discussion with Bangladesh over coronavirus vaccine assistance.

“China has just announced to provide 10 million Covid vaccines to developing countries through the COVAX initiative,” Jiming said in a video message, wishing a Chinese New Year with more prosperity.

The Chinese Ambassador added: “The charm of this ancient festival transcends borders and races.”

