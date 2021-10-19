Over 6 kg gold worth Rs 2.96 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

The passenger arriving from Dubai had concealed the gold in a rechargeable lantern.

By News Desk|   Published: 19th October 2021 7:56 pm IST
6.06 kgs of gold was seized at Hyderabad airport. (Photo: Hyderabad Customs/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Around 6 kgs gold worth Rs 2.96 crore was seized at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday.

The 6.06 kgs of gold, concealed inside a rechargeable lantern, was recovered from a passenger arriving from Dubai on EK 524 flight.

The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad said that a case of smuggling has been filed against the passenger and the investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the customs officials seized 525.8 grams of gold along with 28 grams of silver concealed in boxes of skincare products. The passenger arriving from Doha reportedly placed the boxers in the check-in baggage.

On October 5, a Sudanese woman was arrested by the customs officials after she was found in possession of gold in paste form weighing over one kilogram, which was worth around Rs 58.16 lakh.

Further, in three separate cases earlier, customs officials had seized 604.82 grams of gold worth over Rs 29 lakh and detained three passengers

