Over 600 air warriors inducted in IAF

Chennai: Over 600 Air Warriors were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a passing out parade held at the Air Force Station Tambaram near here on Thursday.

As many as 609 personnel were inducted into the IAF following a 67-week rigorous and intensive training at Mechanical Training Institute at the Airforce station, a Defence release here said.

Air Commodore Charles Andrews, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Jalahalli reviewed the parade.

In his address, he urged the air warriors to make sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their technical knowledge and skills by keeping themselves abreast with the latest changes, the release said.

“He also advised the newly inducted air warriors to maintain exemplary conduct at all times, in keeping with the ethos of the service. Given COVID-19 conditions he emphasised the trainees to take all precautions while moving to new units,” it added.

