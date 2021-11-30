Over 6L Indians gave up their citizenship in last 5 years: Govt

New Delhi: Over six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question, he said 1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,287 till September 30, 2021.

10,645 applied for Indian citizenship in 5 years, 4,177 granted: Govt

A total of 4,177 people were granted Indian citizenship during the last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as many as 10,645 people have applied for Indian citizenship in the last five years including 227 from the US, 7,782 from Pakistan, 795 from Afghanistan and 184 from Bangladesh.

In a written response to a question, Rai said 1,106 applicants were given Indian citizenship in 2016, 817 in 2017, 628 in 2018, 987 in 2019 and 639 in 2020.