Over 7,010 ‘She Toilets’ constructed in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance minister, Harish Rao, while announcing the state budget on Thursday, said that over 7,010 toilets for women have been constructed throughout the state.

“To make public toilets more accessible to women, over 7,010 toilets have been constructed throughout the state,” the minister said.

He also announced Rs 30 crore for constructing more ‘She Toilets’ in the state.

Harish Rao said the government has noted the lack of toilets for women in the state. “Addressing the difficulties faced by woman police officers and visitors, Rs 20 crore is proposed in this Budget for constructing She Toilets in multiple police stations of the State,” he said.

“Additionally, an amount of Rs 10 crore is proposed for the construction of She Toilets in various universities, keeping in view hardships of women professors, staff and students,” he said.

Alongside the health of women and their security, the government is accordingly giving equal importance to their education, he added.

The government is strictly implementing the policy of providing 33 percent reservation in the government services including the police.

For encouraging self-employment among women ‘She Cabs’ has been introduced. Under this scheme, a subsidy of 35 percent is being provided.