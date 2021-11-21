Over 75 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast: IOM

Tripoli: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said more than 75 illegal immigrants have drowned at sea off the coast of western Libya, while trying to reach Europe.

“Over 75 migrants drowned on Wednesday after departing from Libya according to 15 survivors rescued by fishermen and brought to Zuwara,” IOM tweeted on Saturday.

“This latest tragedy brings the number of lives lost in the Central Mediterranean this year to more than 1,300,” IOM added.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores, Xinhua news agency reported.