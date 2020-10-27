Over 8,000 tigers being farmed in China for body parts: IFS officer

New Delhi: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has claimed that China is breeding tigers to exploit them for body parts like hair, flesh, skin, teeth, etc. The officer, Sushant Nanda, posted pictures on Twitter of tigers living in closed compounds to substantiate his claim.

According to Nanda, about 7,000– 8,000 tigers are farmed in China. This is more than the number of wild tigers in India. The body parts, flesh and skins of farm tigers are available in the market at high prices, he alleged.

“An increasing number of private farms in China are raising tigers and selling their meat to slaughterhouses without providing food or water. You can see the pictures,” he said in his tweet.

Around 7,000 to 8,000 tigers are being farmed in China, more than what we have in the wild. Their body parts sold & skins turned into rugs for the wealthy.



Tiger farming has sustained and stimulated demand for tiger parts, driving devastating poaching in the wild.

Barbaric… pic.twitter.com/LDbDaaKc09 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 19, 2020